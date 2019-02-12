ARS-WUSA Regional Executive Meets with YWCA of Glendale

GLENDALE—The Armenian Relief Society of Western USA’s Regional Executive Board held a meeting on February 4 with the YWCA of Glendale, including Executive Director Tara Peterson, Board President Suzonne Slaughter and Board Members T.C. Kim, Talin Saad, Armine Petrosyan and Seda Khojayan.

The meeting was set following the selection of the Armenian Relief Society of Western USA as a recipient of the upcoming 2019 Heart and Excellence Award by the YWCA of Glendale during its Legacy Luncheon on Thursday, April 18, 2019 at the La Canada Flintridge Country Club.

ARS Regional Executive Chairperson Silva Poladian delivered welcoming remarks and expressed appreciation for the YWCA of Glendale’s decision to honor the work and contributions of the ARS of Western USA. Chairperson Poladian provided an overview of the organization’s work and activities through its 25 chapters in four western states, the four offices of the ARS Social Services Division, the ARS Child, Youth and Family Guidance Center, and more. She also highlighted the region’s upcoming 35th Anniversary Gala to be held on Saturday, March 9, 2019, during which General Manager Jasik Boniatian Jarahian will also be honored.

YWCA of Glendale representatives highly commended the mission and work of the organization, which was a leading reason to select the ARS of Western USA for the prestige of the 2019 Heart and Excellence Award. Executive Director Tara Peterson then reflected on the mission of the YWCA of Glendale and its work in the areas of domestic violence prevention, education, advocacy, and more.

During the meeting, the ARS Regional Executive Board and YWCA of Glendale representatives found it imperative to begin collaborations to organize seminars, as well as individual and group sessions, to help raise awareness and safeguard the victims of domestic violence. At the end of the meeting, the delegation expressed sincere thanks to the ARS and its members for advancing the social, educational, health, and general welfare of community members in need.

The Armenian Relief Society, founded in 1910 in New York City, has chapters in 27 countries around the world. The ARS of Western USA is one of 10 regional bodies that govern the international network of ARS chapters. There are 1,240 members of the Armenian Relief Society in the Western Region.

Our region’s pivotal programs are aimed at offering assistance to individuals and families in need through the areas of educational, social and family services, humanitarian aid, cultural advancement, and more. The ARS of Western USA operates a Social Services Division; a Child, Youth and Family Guidance Center; 16-one day schools and 3 full-time day care preschools. ARS also provides support to kindergartens and youth centers in Armenia, Artsakh, and Javakhk.