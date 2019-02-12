ARF Western US Launches Homeland Initiatives Project

GLENDALE—The Armenian Revolutionary Federation Western US Central Committee has launched its Homeland Initiatives Committee to coordinate and develop programs beneficial to the people of Armenia and Artsakh. Over the past few years alone, various ARF Western USA committees and local Gomidehs have sponsored a plethora of projects in Armenia and Artsakh.

Some of the completed and ongoing projects include the Shirvanian Youth Center in Gyumri and 10 annual college scholarships by the We Are Gyumri Committee, solar water heating in Mardakert by OC ARF Armen Karo, firetruck in Stepanakert by Montebello ARF Dro, dental clinic in Hadrut by San Fernando Valley ARF Rosdom, Sanitation truck in Karvajar by La Crescenta Zavarian, green houses in the border villages of Artsakh by Glendale ARF Aharonian along with 30 community organizations, and the recently completed renovation of the Nanulik Kindergarten in Gyumri sponsored together with the Knights of Vartan Orange County chapter, just to name a few.

In addition to projects already completed or in progress, the Homeland Initiatives Committee will coordinate these continued efforts and create additional opportunities to collaborate with other non-profit organizations, assistance programs, development grants, and others, such as the World Bank, to strengthen Armenia‘s infrastructure and provide tangible relief and actual development for the region.

The Homeland Initiatives Program will offer a wide array of infrastructural projects to select from and will equip those spearheading such projects with the necessary resources to support the socio-economic development of the Armenian homeland.

“The ARF Western US has organized the Homeland Initiatives Program to coordinate assistance from Armenian-American communities in our region to constructively participate in the nation building process, making a positive impact on the lives of Armenians in Armenia and Artsakh,” said ARF Central Committee Organization Representative, Garo R. Madenlian.

The mission of ARF Western US’s Homeland Initiatives Program is to coordinate and provide technical and financial resources to support the local communities and citizens of Armenia and Artsakh, and strengthen the bridge between our populations in the diaspora with those in the homeland. The campaign will integrate the capabilities of diaspora Armenians to improve the quality of life for Armenians in Armenia and Artsakh. The Homeland Initiatives Campaign is the vehicle which seeks to advance and enrich the communities in our homeland.

“This program will be a coordinated effort for the citizens of Armenia to reap benefits available to them by both worldwide and local community organizations,” said Patil Derderian, Chairwoman of the ARF Homeland Initiatives Committee. “It is essential for citizens of a country to gain the fundamental and essential resilient infrastructure base necessary for them to thrive, and this is something we can help achieve.”

All members of the community and organizations are encouraged to engage and invest in Homeland Initiatives that will positively impact the lives of many of our brothers and sisters in the homeland. To this end, we welcome suggestions and proposals and are prepared to look for specific projects in areas our community wishes to positively impact. For more information please contact homelandinitiatives@arfwus.org