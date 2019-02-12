Paylan Responds to Ankara’s Reaction to Macron

Garo Paylan, an Armenian member of the Turkish Parliament representing the People’s Democratic Party (HDP) recently responded to the Turkish presidential spokesperson’s reaction to last week’s announcement by France’s President, Emmanuel Macron, who declared April 24 a national day of commemoration for the Armenian Genocide.

Paylan specifically addressed the presidential spokesperson Ibrahim Kalin who after condemning Macron’s decision called the Armenian Genocide “a lite and political deception.”

“If the Armenian Genocide is a political deception, why does Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan send a condolence letter to the Armenian people for five years in a row?” asked Paylan in a Facebook post.

In a second post Paylan said that 104 years have passed since the Genocide and the Armenian people are waiting for justice.

“Turkey has not faced and named the tragedy that the Armenian people were deported and massacred by the state decision,” Paylan wrote, emphasizing that the Turkish president and the parliament must face the facts and call the events of 1915 by its real name—genocide.