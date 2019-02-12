Funeral Notice: Vahram Shirinian

VAHRAM SHIRINIAN
Born on March 5, 1921
It is with great sorrow that we announce the passing of our beloved father, grandfather, great grandfather, cousin and relative Vahram Shirinian, which took place on Wednesday, February 6, 2019.
Funeral services followed by internment will be held on Friday, February 15, 10:30 a.m. at Church of the Recessional in Glendale Forest Lawn.
He is survived by his:
Son, Vahe and Loreta Shirinian and children, Raffi and Annette
Daughter-in-law, Shakeh Shirinian and son, Ara
Grandchildren, Yvette and Julien Bassan and grandchild, Emmiline
Lena and Stephen Fefe and grandchild, Vincent
Cousin, Rosik and Dr. Gevork Amirian and children
Anahid and Raffi Kuireghian and children
Armineh and Roubik Kiureghian and children
Souren and Seda Torosian and children
Loudmila(Shirinian) Surmenian and children
Vanouhi and Varoujan Kakosyan and children
Nanik and Andranik Shirinian and children
Ara, Sofia and Elmyra Galfayan (Armenia)
In-laws, Dr. Jirair and Volga Karapetian and family
The entire Shahbol, Vartany, Shirinian, Karapetian, Boukhanian, Aslanian families and relatives
A memorial luncheon reception will follow at St. Gregory Armenian Catholic Church Kouyoumjian Hall, 1510 E. Mountain St., Glendale CA 91207
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Armenian Society of Los Angeles, Save a Child Fund, 117 S. Louise St., Glendale, CA 91205.
