Funeral Notice: Vahram Shirinian

VAHRAM SHIRINIAN

Born on March 5, 1921

It is with great sorrow that we announce the passing of our beloved father, grandfather, great grandfather, cousin and relative Vahram Shirinian, which took place on Wednesday, February 6, 2019.

Funeral services followed by internment will be held on Friday, February 15, 10:30 a.m. at Church of the Recessional in Glendale Forest Lawn.

He is survived by his:

Son, Vahe and Loreta Shirinian and children, Raffi and Annette

Daughter-in-law, Shakeh Shirinian and son, Ara

Grandchildren, Yvette and Julien Bassan and grandchild, Emmiline

Lena and Stephen Fefe and grandchild, Vincent

Cousin, Rosik and Dr. Gevork Amirian and children

Anahid and Raffi Kuireghian and children

Armineh and Roubik Kiureghian and children

Souren and Seda Torosian and children

Loudmila(Shirinian) Surmenian and children

Vanouhi and Varoujan Kakosyan and children

Nanik and Andranik Shirinian and children

Ara, Sofia and Elmyra Galfayan (Armenia)

In-laws, Dr. Jirair and Volga Karapetian and family

The entire Shahbol, Vartany, Shirinian, Karapetian, Boukhanian, Aslanian families and relatives

A memorial luncheon reception will follow at St. Gregory Armenian Catholic Church Kouyoumjian Hall, 1510 E. Mountain St., Glendale CA 91207

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Armenian Society of Los Angeles, Save a Child Fund, 117 S. Louise St., Glendale, CA 91205.