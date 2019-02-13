Smyrna in 1922: Uncovering the Story of the Japanese Ship

The Federation of Hellenic American Societies of Southern California, supported by the Consulates General of Japan, Greece, and Armenia in Los Angeles, will hold an event highlighting the story of the Japanese ship that rescued hundreds of refugees in Smyrna almost 100 years ago.

The event is scheduled to take place Friday, February 15, at 7 p.m. at the Huffington Center of the St. Sophia Cathedral

The event will include remarks by the Consuls General of Japan, Greece, and Armenia and will feature a special presentation by Dr. Nanako Murata Sawayanagi of Toyo University, who has done extensive research on the topic.

Almost one hundred years have passed since a Japanese ship is said to have rescued scores of Greek and Armenian refugees in Asia Minor. Some have orally passed down the story of the rescue during the Smyrna disaster of September 1922, but due to limited historical records, much of the event has been lost to the mists of history.

Attendees will include leaders of the Greek, Armenian, and Japanese communities, and additional community representatives. The reception following the program will feature food and refreshments from Japan and Greece.