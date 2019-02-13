Crescenta Valley Der Ohanessian Center Kicks Off Tradition of Helping Community

View Gallery: Crescenta Valley Meher and Satig Der Ohanessian Center Committee and organizations begin a tradition of helping community

The Crescenta Valley Meher and Satig Der Ohanessian Youth Center’s Community Outreach Committee members have begun an inspirational movement, with the hopes of making it a tradition for years to come and create an effective ripple effects throughout the community.

Last November, the committee members took upon themselves to give back to needy families to have a warm Thanksgiving meal by serving lunch at the Salvation Army in Pasadena.

Volunteers from ARF Zavarian Gomideh, AYF Zartonk chapter, Homenetmen Shant Chapter, joined the outreach committee during the four-hour emotional day, appreciating what we have and each other.

In addition to this very heartwarming day, on Christmas Eve, the committee members made sure that families enjoyed a festive Christmas season by surprising a number of families with warm Christmas dinners, desert, fruit baskets, and monetary gifts (a gift card for grocery valued at $200).

“I am truly grateful for the immense support we received for these projects. Our motto is ‘to serve our people and community one project at a time,’”said the committee chariman, Dr. Sarkis Garabedian.

You feel alive to a degree that you feel you can help others,” added Garabetian. He thanked every single supporter, sponsor, volunteer and hopes that this tradition will be passed on to the generations to come.