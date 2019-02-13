Walter and Laurel Karabian Fellowship Program Now Accepting Applications

Apply Now

GLENDALE—The Armenian National Committee of America – Western Region announced the official release of the Walter and Laurel Karabian Fellowship Program application for the 2019-2020 term. The Walter and Laurel Karabian Fellowship is a nine-month experience in Sacramento, California that offers young Armenian-Americans the opportunity to enhance their leadership and professional skills. The purpose of this fellowship will be to produce professionals in the public policy and political arena.

In addition to the projects assigned to them by supervisors at the various offices or agencies, fellows will be required to attend networking events and weekly seminars throughout the year, providing professional training, networking skills, and opportunities to meet other professionals within the public policy sector. Participants will be provided a stipend to assist with housing and living costs.

The first phase of the fellowship (September – December 2019), will include a placement with an advocacy organization, a labor union, think tank, or other setting where they could gain valuable political or public policy experience. Depending upon the opportunities available, and the fellow’s interests, the first phase may be spent in Sacramento, or elsewhere in the state. During the second phase—January through May 2020—the fellow will be placed in a legislative office at the State Capitol in Sacramento.

Prospective applicants may now apply by visiting ancawr.org/fellowship. Deadline to apply for the 2019-2020 fellowship program is May 15, 2019.

The ANCA-WR was pleased to announce that the inaugural year of its Walter and Laurel Karabian Fellowship yielded even greater success than anticipated, as Anahit Sargsyan, the first Karabian fellow, was hired by State Senator Anthony Portantino to work as a Legislative Assistant at his state capitol office. This news came just a few months after the organization announced the selection of Sargsyan and six months prior to when the fellowship session was scheduled to conclude.

Sargsyan began the first phase of the fellowship in fall 2016, working on the election campaign of State Senator Anthony Portantino (D-25). Portantino was impressed by Sargsyan and he offered to have her complete the second phase of her fellowship at his Capitol Office. Thereafter, Portantino offered her a paid position on his staff.

“The ANCA-WR is excited to offer young driven professionals with experience and potential job opportunities through the duration of this fellowship and thanks the continued patronage of the fellowships benefactor Mr. Walter Karabian, Esq,” stated ANCA-WR Board Member Nareg Kitsinian, Esq.

The Armenian National Committee of America-Western Region is the largest and most influential Armenian American grassroots advocacy organization in the Western United States. Working in coordination with a network of offices, chapters, and supporters throughout the Western United States and affiliated organizations around the country, the ANCA-WR advances the concerns of the Armenian American community on a broad range of issues.