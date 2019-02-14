Armenian American Museum Telethon Set For February 17

GLENDALE—The Armenian American Museum is set to host its inaugural Telethon on Sunday, February 17 to raise awareness and raise funds for the historic project. The highly anticipated television event will be live broadcasted and streamed to a wide audience across the United States and around the world.

The Telethon will air on Sunday, February 17 from 4 p.m. to 10p.m. Pacific Standard Time (PST) and can be watched on ARTN TV, USArmeniaTV, Horizon TV, KVMD TV, Facebook Live, YouTube Live, and online on the Museum website.

“We are excited to introduce and present the Armenian American Museum project to a worldwide audience during the Telethon on February 17,” stated Museum Executive Chairman Berdj Karapetian. “We invite the community to watch the Telethon and make a donation to support the cause.”

Proceeds from the Telethon will benefit the Armenian American Museum Groundbreaking Campaign. The City of Glendale, home to one of the largest Armenian diaspora communities, has dedicated premier land for the project in downtown Central Park. The Telethon will kick-off a year of events, fundraisers, and activities leading up to the highly anticipated groundbreaking celebration.

The Armenian American Museum will be the first world class cultural and educational center of its kind in America. The Museum program will feature a Permanent Armenian Exhibition, Traveling Multicultural Exhibitions, Performing Arts Theater, Learning Center, and more.

The community is invited to watch the Telethon on Sunday, February 17, 2019 and make a donation today to support the cause.

To donate by phone, call the Museum office toll-free at 1-800-655-9554.

To donate by mail, submit a check donation payable to “Armenian American Museum” to 111 East Broadway, Suite 207, Glendale, CA 91205.

To donate online, visit www.GiveAAM.org to submit a secure online credit card donation.

The Armenian American Museum and Cultural Center of California is a developing project in Glendale, CA with a mission to promote understanding and appreciation of America’s ethnic and cultural diversity by sharing the Armenian American experience. The Museum will serve as a cultural campus that enriches the community, educates the public on the Armenian American story, and empowers individuals to embrace cultural diversity and speak out against prejudice.

The governance of the Museum is entrusted to ten Armenian American cultural, philanthropic, and religious non-profit institutions including the Armenian Catholic Eparchy, Armenian Cultural Foundation, Armenian Evangelical Union of North America, Armenian General Benevolent Union Western District, Armenian Missionary Association of America, Armenian Relief Society Western USA, Nor Or Charitable Foundation, Nor Serount Cultural Association, Western Diocese of the Armenian Church of North America, and Western Prelacy of the Armenian Apostolic Church.