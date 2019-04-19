Funeral Notice: Gabriel Injejikian

GABRIEL INJEJIKIAN

Born on December 12, 1930, Kessab, Syria

It is with deep sorrow that we announce the passing of our beloved husband, father, grandfather and relative Gabriel Injejikian, which took place Sunday, April 14, 2019.

Funeral service will be held on Saturday, April 27, 2019, 2 p.m. at Holy Martyrs Armenian Church, 5300 White Oak Ave. Interment will follow at Hollywood Hills Forest Lawn.

He is survived by his:

Wife, Rose Injejikian

Son, Avo and Tess Injejikian and children, Angelica and Gabriel

Son, Ara and Aghavni Injejikian and children, Lori and Alec

Daughter, Arpy and John Henderson and daughter, Taline

Grandchildren, Alana and Kegham Dawidian and children

Brandon and Sophie Henderson and child

In-laws, Anahid Ajounian and family

Nieces and Nephews, Viken and Anahid Hovsepian and children (Montreal)

Maro Manjikian and children (Beirut)

Vahakn and Maral Hovsepian and children (Montreal)

Edward and Valerie Nalbandian and children (London)

Ara and Dana Nalbandian (New Jersey)

Sisiter-in-law, Rosig Injejikian

Nieces and Nephews, Maral Injejikian and Doug Urschel and children

Lorig Injejikian

Sue and Tom Henry and children

Lee and Garine Chakalozian and child

Renee and Dale Agajanian and children

Anie and Bruce Chaderjian and children

Brother-in-law, Arthur Davidian

And entire relatives and friends

Following the funeral services, a memorial luncheon will be hosted by Ferrahian School at Avedissian Hall, 5300 White Oak Ave., Encino

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Ferrahian School (Holy Martyrs Armenian School, 5300 White Oak Ave., Encino, CA 91316) or Kessab Educational Foundation, (KEA of LA, P. O. Box 371507, Reseda, CA 91335).