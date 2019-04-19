Funeral Notice: Gabriel Injejikian

GABRIEL INJEJIKIAN
Born on December 12, 1930, Kessab, Syria
It is with deep sorrow that we announce the passing of our beloved husband, father, grandfather and relative Gabriel Injejikian, which took place Sunday, April 14, 2019.
Funeral service will be held on Saturday, April 27, 2019, 2 p.m. at Holy Martyrs Armenian Church, 5300 White Oak Ave. Interment will follow at Hollywood Hills Forest Lawn.
He is survived by his:
Wife, Rose Injejikian
Son, Avo and Tess Injejikian and children, Angelica and Gabriel
Son, Ara and Aghavni Injejikian and children, Lori and Alec
Daughter, Arpy and John Henderson and daughter, Taline
Grandchildren, Alana and Kegham Dawidian and children
Brandon and Sophie Henderson and child
In-laws, Anahid Ajounian and family
Nieces and Nephews, Viken and Anahid Hovsepian and children (Montreal)
Maro Manjikian and children (Beirut)
Vahakn and Maral Hovsepian and children (Montreal)
Edward and Valerie Nalbandian and children (London)
Ara and Dana Nalbandian (New Jersey)
Sisiter-in-law, Rosig Injejikian
Nieces and Nephews, Maral Injejikian and Doug Urschel and children
Lorig Injejikian
Sue and Tom Henry and children
Lee and Garine Chakalozian and child
Renee and Dale Agajanian and children
Anie and Bruce Chaderjian and children
Brother-in-law, Arthur Davidian
And entire relatives and friends
Following the funeral services, a memorial luncheon will be hosted by Ferrahian School at Avedissian Hall, 5300 White Oak Ave., Encino
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Ferrahian School (Holy Martyrs Armenian School, 5300 White Oak Ave., Encino, CA 91316) or Kessab Educational Foundation, (KEA of LA, P. O. Box 371507, Reseda, CA 91335).
