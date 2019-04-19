Vandalism or Accident? Montebello Genocide Monument Freeway Sign Downed

Passersby on the 60 Freeway alerted Asbarez on Friday about the sign directing drivers to the Montebello Armenian Genocide Martyrs Monument being downed.

Asbarez is currently working with the Armenian National Committee of America San Gabriel Valley Chapter and law enforcement to determine the cause of the incident and will report as soon as information becomes available.

Nevertheless, on the eve of the 104th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide, the incident is unnerving at best.

Follow Asbarez for more information on this developing story.