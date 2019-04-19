APU-ASA Holds Armenian Genocide Vigil on Campus

AZUZA, Calif., — The Armenian Students’ Association of Azuza Pacific University held a vigil for the 104th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide. The commemoration took place on campus, at the khachkar—cross-stone— located on the eastern side of campus at 6 p.m., on April 17.

The ceremony’s keynote speakers included: APU’s President Dr. Jon Wallace, Vice President and Chief Diversity Officer Dr. Keith Hall, Communications Coordinator from the Armenian National Committee of America. Dickran Khodanian, and President of ASA Angela Pachanian. The speakers provided opening and closing remarks, prompting a call to action to justice and unity. APU alumnus, Class of ‘63 Reverend Joe Matossian officiated the ceremony with an uplifting prayer full of hope and life. Alison Ghafari, vice president of ASA, also shared an empowering message of resiliency of the Armenian faith.

At the end of the ceremony, attendees had the opportunity to dedicate a carnation at the cross-stone site, in memory of the 1.5 million souls who were martyred for their Christian faith in the Armenian Genocide from 1915 – 1923. In closing, all victims of global genocides were recognized and remembered through a moment of silence and prayer. The Armenian Student Association is grateful to the APU administration, faculty, their academic advisor Dr. Kederian, staff, alumni and friends for all their support and contribution.