North Valley ACF Armenian Center to be Named ‘Melkon and Angel Melkonian’

Mr. & Mrs. Varant and Hoori Melkonian make a generous contribution

The Armenian Cultural Foundation North San Fernando Valley chapter announced that it will name its community center the “Melkon and Angel Melkonian” Youth Center, after a generous contribution from the couple’s son and daughter-in-law, the well-known activists and benefactors, Mr. & Mrs. Varant and Hoori Melkonian.

The donation was announced during a March 2 banquet, prompting ACF leaders to announce the naming of the center in honor of the benefactors’ parents. An official naming and honoring ceremony will be held in June.

North Valley ACF leaders extended their gratitude to Varant and Hoori Melkonian for their generosity and unwavering support to the organization.

Varant and Hoori Melkonian were the sponsors the Armenian Youth Federation Artsakh Chapter office, which is named after them.

For decade, the North San Fernando Valley Armenian Cultural Foundation chapter has been working hard to bring together members of the Armenian community.

Years later, the ACF North Valley chapter purchased a community center on Chatsworth Street, which has served as the home for various organizations, among them the Armenian Revolutionary Federation Arshavir Shiragian Gomideh, the AYF Artsakh, the AYF Junior Hrair Maroukhian and the Armenian Relief Society Lori chapters, as well as the headquarters for the local ANCA chapter.

Some years back the hall of the center was named “Titizian Hall,” following a generous contribution from local activist George Titizian.