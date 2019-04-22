Armenian-American Comedy to Perform in Fresno

FRESNO—Fresh off the heels of a sold-out performance in Los Angeles, the cast of Where Is Your Groom? (Փեսադ Ո՞ւր Է:) II will hit the stage next for the Fresno Armenian community. The event will take place at the Bullard Theater on Saturday, May 11 at 7 p.m., in an event hosted by the AGBU and Tekeyan Cultural Association Fresno chapters.

The comedy play and its sequel, which follows the story of a Diasporan Armenian family seeking to preserve its cultural heritage amidst the aura of assimilation, is written by Taleen Babayan and has performed to great fanfare for various communities around the country.

“Fresno is looking forward to hosting Where Is Your Groom II and for all of us here to experience the play and enjoy an evening of laughter together,” said organizer Charlie Jamgotchian.

The 20 person cast and crew are all Los Angeles based professionals from different Diasporan backgrounds who share a love for their cultural heritage and the arts.

“We had a wonderful time performing in Los Angeles to over 600 people and we are enthusiastic to now have the chance to connect with the Armenians in Fresno,” said actor Harout Soghomonian.

The original play debuted in New York City’s Players Theatre in the historic Greenwich Village neighborhood in 2013 and its sequel was staged in 2017 at Columbia University’s Miller Theatre, entertaining thousands of audience members along the way who discover meaning and self-reflection through the lens of comedy.

“We are excited to perform in a city that has deep roots in our American-Armenian history,” said Babayan. “Fresno is synonymous with shaping the landscape of Armenians in California and we’re honored to stage this relevant and humorous play for the local community.”

“Where Is Your Groom? (Փեսադ Ո՞ւր Է:) II” will take place on Saturday, May 11 at 7:00 p.m., at the Bullard Theater, located at 5445 N. Palm Avenue in Fresno, California. Running time is 90 minutes plus intermission. Play is in English with some Armenian. Tickets are available by phone at 559-431-5259 or 559-240-0668. For questions, send an email.