ANCA North San Fernando Valley Chapter Endorses Jack Kayajian for LA City Council District 12

LOS ANGELES—The Armenian National Committee of America-North San Fernando Valley Chapter announced today its endorsement of Jack Kayajian for Los Angeles City Council District 12—for the Special Elections scheduled on June 4th. The early endorsement vote was unanimous in support of Kayajian’s candidacy and based on his decade of service and dedication to the overall city of Los Angeles and particularly the Armenian-American community, his vision for the district and the many needs of its diverse communities.

“Jack has been a champion for the Armenian-American community for many years. As an activist for the Armenian cause, Jack has not only fought for proper recognition of the Armenian Genocide and Artsakh, but also worked on the LA Promise Neighborhood Planning grant which brought in millions of dollars into the LA Armenian communities. Among many other accomplishments, he also helped ensure our community has a voice at all levels of government; secured safety around schools for our children and; helped residents and local businesses get the resources they need from city hall,” said Kevin Boyadjian, Chair of the ANCA-North San Fernando Valley Chapter. “ANCA North-SFV is proud to support his candidacy for the Los Angeles City Council. We are confident that he will continue to build on his strong track record when elected to the Los Angeles City Council,” he added.

“I’m proud to have the support and trust of the Armenian National Committee of North San Fernando Valley Chapter and the Armenian community. It’s time to have a leader that will advocate for our residents, local businesses, and schools,” stated Kayajian.

“Provided that this is a Special Election to fill the open seat left by former Councilmember Mitch Englander, a candidate may be elected by a few hundred vote difference. It is critical for our community to show its strength in numbers and help elect a council member for the city that’s home to the largest number of Armenians in the country,” Vlad Minasyan, Board member of ANCA-North SFV.

Kayajian is also endorsed by LAUSD Board Member, Scott Schmerelson, the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 11, Engineers & Architects Association Los Angeles, Inc., and Chief of School Agency and Retired LAPD Captain, Steve Zipperman, as well as over 80 elected officials, community leaders, grassroots activists, and parents.

The 12th Los Angeles Council District includes West Hills, Chatsworth, Porter Ranch, Northridge, Sherwood Forest, Granada Hills and portions of North Hills & Reseda; zip codes include 91344, 91325, 91326, 91307, 91311 and portions of 91343.

Jack Kayajian was born and raised in the San Fernando Valley, where he attended public schools and Pierce Community College, and completed his education at California State University, Northridge majoring in Public Policy and Management. He started his career in public service while in college with an internship at the Los Angeles Mayor’s Office. He has served as Valley Area Representative, under the Villaraigosa administration; as well as Project Assistant within the Bureau of Sanitation, Department of Public Works, where he took a leading role in conducting and organizing the public education and outreach for the city’s implementation plans for the Plastic Bag Ban under the Solid Resources Citywide Recycling Division as well as the Commercial Franchise Citywide Waste Hauler System.

As a Community Advocate, at the Youth Policy Institute, Kayajian worked to reduce poverty by making sure that families have access to high-quality schools, wraparound education, and technology services. He has also worked with the Armenian community in Hollywood to incorporate the needs of the Armenian-American community into a grant proposal to obtain funding for “English as a Second Language” programs, for newly arrived Armenians.

Jack has taken a leading role in improving neighborhoods around schools as the Community Resource Specialist for the Neighborhood School Safety Program within the City Attorney’s Office. Given his success with schools, Kayajian got the opportunity to serve as Administrative Coordinator / Outreach Specialist within the Neighborhood Justice Program, where he currently develops crime-prevention programs throughout the city, helping first-time offenders get back on the right track and out of the judicial system, by connecting them with resources that are offered within the community.

Kayajian is also an active member of various committees and boards of local and regional organizations including the Center for Family and Health Education, the Armenian National Committee of America – North San Fernando Valley Chapter, and the Armenian General Benevolent Union Young Professionals Network LA. Just recently, he was honored to be elected as Board of Governor and Secretary for the Engineers and Architects Association, an affiliate of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers, where he also serves as Unit Council Member, member of the Outreach Committee, and the Bylaws & Constitution Committee.

Jack and his wife Arus have a 1-year-old son, Jacob.

The 2019 Special Elections for LA Council District 12 will take place on Tuesday, June 4. In order to vote, you must be registered. To check voter registration status, register to vote online or become a permanent vote-by-mail voter, visit lavote.net. To learn more about Jack Kayajian or to get involved, visit his website.

The Armenian National Committee of America-North San Fernando Valley Chapter is the local chapter of the ANCA-Western Region – the largest and most influential Armenian American grassroots advocacy organization in the Western United States. Working in coordination with a network of offices, chapters, and supporters throughout the Western United States and affiliated organizations around the country, the ANCA-WR advances the concerns of the Armenian American community on a broad range of issues.