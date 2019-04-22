Theater Review: ‘A Journey of Angels’

Scenes from the staging of "A Journey of Angels"

BY ALIQUE KALACHIAN

GLENDALE—The cast of A Journey of Angels presented an astonishing musical about the Armenian Genocide that left viewers speechless. The musical, which was performed on Thursday, April 18, explored many different aspects of the genocide, as well as the Armenian people’s struggle to survive. The play depicted the genocide through multiple perspectives: a parent, a child, a sister, a husband, and a grandmother.

A Journey of Angels focused mainly on one young girl’s journey, as she realizes she must turn to her faith in times of trouble. As fourteen year old Flora is forced out of her home and away from her loved ones, she learns that as long as she keeps the memory of her family alive in her heart, they will always be with her.

Based on Dr. Kay Mouradian’s documentary, “My Mother’s Voice,” the musical was written by Brent Beerman, directed by Kay Cole, and the soundtrack was written by Kathy Chaplar. The documentary reflected Dr. Mouradian’s great-grandmother’s survival of the genocide as a young woman.

“The message of the play is a simple one of strength and courage,” said Eric Kursinski, an actor of the play who played the roles of Reverend Eskijian, Captain Khounshid, and Captain of the Turkish troops. “The play expresses that one can make it through the lowest parts of their life as long as they hold on to hope.”

Amy Earhart, playing the role of Flora’s mother, Arpi, believed the message to be that, “there is still love in failure, it does not mean that she [Arpi] didn’t try to save her family, or die trying… and there’s a lot of value in that.”

The musical started as a small idea which eventually grew into a local High School play. It finally reached Preparations for the play are near completion, and is anticipated to be staged on April 24th, 2020.

Alique Kalachian is a sophomore at Crescenta Valley High School.