Tens of Thousands March for Justice at the Turkish Consulate

Tens of thousands of community members were joined on Wednesday by leading elected officials and more than 50 coalition partners at the annual March for Justice in front of the Turkish Consulate General in Los Angeles to demand justice and righteously condemn Turkey’s continued denial of the Armenian Genocide.

Raising their voices on stage in solidarity with the Armenian Cause were representatives Adam Schiff and Brad Sherman, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti and Los Angeles City Councilmember Paul Koretz in whose district the demonstration was taking place.

The March for Justice, organized by the Armenian Genocide Committee—a coalition of the major community organizations and religious denominations—featured a short program that was guided by Masters of Ceremonies Armen K. Hovannisian, Esq. and Tenny Khachatourian, each of whom drew on their personal experiences as descendants of Genocide survivors to advance the call for justice and recognition of the Genocide. The program began with invocation offered by clergy headed by the leaders of all Armenian denominations.

Watch the entire March for Justice covered live by Asbarez on Facebook.

The Armenian rapper and activist R-Mean rallied the crowd during a march through a performance of his signature song “Open Wounds,” while children holding the tai-color flooded on stage. The American and Armenian National Anthems were performed by students from area Armenian schools. The program also featured a moving performance by the Element Band.

Speaking on behalf of the youth was Raffi Jivalagian whose impassioned speech highlighting the role of the new generation in advancing the Armenian Cause, closed the program.

Asbarez will have complete coverage of the March for Justice in upcoming editions.