Pashinyans Host Visiting Chamlian Students

YEREVAN (Armenpress) — Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and his spouse Anna Hakobyan had special guests at their home in Yerevan, on the evening of April 24. They hosted students of Chamlian Armenian School, who were visiting from Los Angeles. Pashinyan’s daughters, Shushan and Arpi, were also at the gathering.

During Hakobyan’s trip to the U.S. in early April, a group of teachers and parents had told her that the students would be visiting Armenia at the end of the month. They also relayed how eager the students were to meet the leader of Armenia in person.

The Prime Minister was pleased to arrange a visit.

A conversation at a tea table covered diverse subjects: Armenian-Chinese relations, foreign and domestic challenges, the role of the Diaspora, preservation of Western-Armenian dialect, tourism development, and animal protection in Armenia.

The students were predominantly interested in the 2018 Velvet Revolution, and subsequent developments in the country. The Prime Minister emphasized that the greatest value of the revolution was that not a single person got hurt and the developments unfolded peacefully. “Our principle was that the revolution should be peaceful. We value every human life.” he said.

Pashinyan said that, since the revolution, changes have been taking place on a daily basis in Armenia.

“Changes are continuous. One year ago there was no democracy in Armenia, today there is. One year ago there was no free press in Armenia, today there is. In the past, elections were being rigged. Today they are not. Today, a year after the revolution, we must carry out an economic revolution. One year ago people carried out the revolution by going out to the streets and fighting injustice, and it is the people who should carry out the economic revolution, as well,” he said.

“The government is a partner to the people, and so must encourage its citizens, and create opportunities for them to be able to produce results. Our next step must be economic development and overcoming poverty. We can overcome poverty only through work and education. Our objective is to encourage people to work, so they believe in their own strengths. Anna and I come from an ordinary family, and most importantly we have always believed in our strengths, we have always fought. The government must create opportunities for education, rule of law, equality and justice, so that they can do what they love and further develop the country,” Pashinyan continued.

When asked at what age he started wanting to become Prime Minister, Pashinyan explained that he never had any such desire and never aspired for such a status. His only desire was to live by, and fight for the values and principles that he believes in.

Describing his experiences of being persecuted and arrested as a journalist and later lawmaker, Pashinyan stated: “These values are democracy, justice, and the rule of law. I always knew that these values I hold would lead me towards obstacles. I knew to get politically involved meant that not all would agree with my values, that there would be potential public persecution. At the same time, I will in no case step back from my principles. Those who will try to ignore these values are the ones who will be taking a step back,” Pashinyan said, telling his life experience on how he was persecuted and arrested during the years of being a journalist and then a lawmaker.

He jokingly said that since being elected Prime Minister he feels “jailed” because he walks around accompanied by armed men and his office and residence are guarded by multiple people. Asked whether or not the job is tiresome, the Pashinyan described serving the people as a pleasure, having never felt the heaviness of the work.

Asked about his vision for the solution of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, Pashinyan stressed that the resolution should be exclusively through a peace, and that the first step is opening up a dialogue between the two peoples.

“We are now in negotiations with the President of Azerbaijan and we must do everything in order to maintain long-lasting peace in our region,” Pashinyan said.

When asked what he sees in Armenia’s future, Pashinyan explained that he envisions a free and strong country.

“I see a country where 6 – 7 million people live. I see a country where people are highly qualified experts and are receiving high wages. I see Armenia as a powerful nation that is ready to defend itself. I see a country that must become the best place to live for all Armenians of the Diaspora,” Pashinyan said.

One of the students asked Anna Hakobyan about how she felt during Velvet Revolution, and whether or not she was afraid. Hakobyan replied by explaining that, she knew that her husband was a rebel when she married him, and that he would continue to fight injustice. She knew it wouldn’t always be easy. “During our marriage there were persecutions, many challenges, especially when my husband was arrested or in hiding,” Hakobyan said.

During the meeting, Pashinyan took the time to ask the children some questions. When he asked what their favorite part about Armenia was, the students said Armenia is far better, more beautiful and more developed than they imagined. 13-year-old Geghon Gasparyan said he was very impressed with the TUMO Center; while another student, Shant Kudnoyan said he was in Armenia four years earlier, but now sees many changes. “Unlike the U.S., people here are kind, always smiling and are ready to help,” he said.

When Pashinyan asked about their future plans, the students explained that after graduating school they plan on going to college, and promised to always be in touch with their homeland.