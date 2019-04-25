Armenian Celebrities Commemorate Genocide

Armenian-American celebrities commemorated the 104th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide through multiple social media platforms. Kim Kardashian West, Alexis Ohanian and Serj Tankian were among a slew of celebrities who took to social media to advance the message of the Armenian Genocide.

Kardashian-West took the lead by tweeting : “We made a promise we would never forget the Armenian genocide.” Along with her message, she tweeted a photo of a Forget Me Not flower, the official symbol and emblem which represents the memory of those massacred.

We made a promise we would never forget the Armenian genocide 🇦🇲 pic.twitter.com/Q9DWvPpn09 — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) April 24, 2019

She also re-tweeted “The Promise” producer Eric Esrailian’s photo from a visit to the Dzidzernagapert Armenian Genocide Memorial in Yerevan in 2018.

This photo was taken of @UCLAchancellor Gene Block & I at the Armenian Genocide memorial complex in Yerevan last year. We will #KeepThePromise to #NeverForget the #ArmenianGenocide … We are still here & getting stronger in our fight against hatred 💪🏼❤️🇦🇲❤️💪🏼 pic.twitter.com/ZnlFElvsCL — Eric Esrailian (@esrailian) April 24, 2019

Kim Kardashian and her sisters personally visited the memorial during a trip to Armenia in 2015.

The reality TV star also continued her commemoration by sharing photos from her husband Kanye West’s Yerevan concert of the same year.

Khloe Kardashian also honored the 104th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide by sharing a quote by Armenian-American writer William Saroyan on Instagram: “Go ahead, destroy Armenia. See if you can do it. Send them into the desert without bread or water. Burn their homes and churches. Then see if they will not laugh, sing and pray again. For when two of them meet anywhere in the world, see if they will not create a New Armenia”.

As celebrities around the world commemorated the genocide, one particular Armenian had a birthday to celebrate on the same day.

Armenian-American internet entrepreneur Alexis Ohanian said having a birthday on April 24 has an important significance.

“Nothing quite like a birthday on April 24th to make an Armenian feel responsible for something bigger than himself. Turkey Failed. Focusing on celebrating & appreciating life & love this year,” he said on Instagram.

Musician, activist and the lead singer of System of a Down Serj Tankian posted on his Instagram page about the Armenian Genocide.

“The road to justice is long and difficult but the truth will never retreat.For more information on today’s March for Justice in Los Angeles to collectively demand justice from Turkey and commemorate the Armenian Genocide, please check out the link in my bio,” Tankian wrote, who also provided information about the March for Justice for the Armenian Genocide at the Turkish Consulate in Los Angeles.