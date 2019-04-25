The 104th Commemoration of the Armenian Genocide: Some Wounds Time Never Heals

BEIRUT—The Haigazian University community commemorated the 104th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide during a solemn event. The commemoration took place took place in the University’s Mugar garden, on Thursday, April 18.

Students, faculty, staff, friends and neighbors walked through a passageway of the garden, placing white flowers under the “Forget Me Not” flower monument. The soundtrack of the event was provided by student Sako Yacoubian, who gracefully played the “duduk.”

On behalf of the Heritage Club, Meghry Kazanjian greeted the audience, while Minas Atamian accompanied by Ari Vartanian on the guitar, sang the song of the “soldier.” For his part, Razmig Derounian eloquently delivered a poem by Kevork Emin, and Kevork Yacoubian shared a poem he composed for this special occasion.

The ceremony ended with the keynote address of the Campus Minister, Rev. Wilbert Van Saane.

A few days later, during the Easter weekend, a second event took place. The purpose of the event was to raise public awareness of the Armenian and cause and genocide.

With the slogan “1.5 Million Reasons to Bike for a Cause,” 40 students, wearing Haigazian vests with “Armenian Genocide” printed on the back, paraded on bikes in the streets of downtown Beirut for a one-hour-ride.