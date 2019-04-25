Artsakh Foreign Minister Meets with Uruguay Vice-President

Artsakh Foreign Minister Masis Mayilyan, who is heading a delegation to Uruguay, on Wednesday met with the country’s vice-president, Lucia Topolansky and discussed the latest developments in the Karabakh conflict resolution process, and expressed gratitude for Uruguay’s long-standing support for Artsakh and its right to self-determination, reported the Agencia Presna Armenia.

In discussing the Karabakh conflict resolution process, Mayilyan briefed Vice-President Topolonsky on his government’s position on the matter and detailed some of the domestic issues that concern the eventual peaceful resolution of the conflict.

They also exchanged views on the situation in the South Caucasus region and emphasized the need to maintain and guarantee safety and stability as a conduit for lasting peace in the region.

Mayilyan was accompanied by Gerardo Caetano, who co-chairs the Nagorno Karabakh Forum in Uruguay, Mario Nalbandan of the Armenian National Committee of South America, Artsakh’s Permanent Representative in Washington Robert Avetisyan, as well as member of the Artsakh parliament Davit Ishkhanyan who leads the Armenian Revolutionary Federation faction in the legislature.

On Tuesday, Mayilyan met with former President José Mujica, expressed his gratitude for the historic solidarity of the Uruguayan authorities and former President Mujica with respect to the Armenians and noted that Artsakh and Uruguay share the same values and principles.

Uruguay has a long and storied relation with Armenia and Armenians. It was the first country to recognize the Armenian Genocide in 1965 and has been a strong advocate for the recognition of Artsakh’s independence. In 2014, Mujica visited Armenia, where he called for the international recognition of the Armenian Genocide.

Mayilian also spoke during the rally organized by the Armenian youth in Montevideo: he said that Karabakh was facing the danger of a “new genocide, since Azerbaijan does not renounce its purpose of solving the conflict through the use of force.”

On the night of April 24, Mayilyan attended the commemoration of the 104th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide in the House of Representatives along with Legislators, renowned academics, social activists and leaders of different Armenian institutions in the country.

Mayilian and the Artsakh delegation took part in a range of events commemorating the Armenian Genocide. On Tuesday, the delegation participated in the commemoration march in Montevideo, followed by a rally.

Addressing the rally, Mayilyan stressed that the international recognition of Artsakh is of existential importance, stressing that Diaspora organizations, along with the issue of recognition of the Armenian Genocide, should equally consider the issue of international recognition of the Republic of Artsakh as a priority of their activities.

On April 24, the delegation participated in rallies organized at Liberty and Armenia squares in Montevideo.

Minister Mayilian delivered a speech at the event held in the Armenia Square, which was attended by representatives of the executive and legislative authorities of Uruguay, diplomats accredited in the country, members of Armenian organizations and representatives of the clergy.

In his speech, Mayilyan stressed the importance of the recognition and condemnation of the Armenian Genocide in terms of preventing new Genocides, as well as expressed his gratitude to the people and authorities of Uruguay for providing refuge to the Genocide survivors and being the first to recognize the fact of the Armenian Genocide. The minister highly appreciated the unprecedented move by the then authorities of Uruguay, which shows the primary importance of human rights and justice for the people of Uruguay.

On the same day, the delegation of Artsakh participated in the event dedicated to the anniversary of the Armenian Genocide, held in the Uruguayan Parliament. It was organized jointly by Speaker of the House of Representatives of the Parliament Cecilia Bottino and the ANC of Uruguay.