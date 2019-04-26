Las Vegas Armenians March For Justice

LAS VEGAS—Close to 1,000 Armenian-Americans marched to the Armenian Genocide Memorial Monument at Sunset Park in Las Vegas, Nevada, on April 24. Individuals gathered at the monument to commemorate 104th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide.

The commemoration events came to a close at Sunset Park with a candlelight vigil. There, Armenians of all ages took turns placing candles and flowers at the eternal circle of the monument, in the memory of the lives lost.

Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak issued a strong proclamation recognizing April 24 as Armenian Genocide Remembrance Day in Nevada, encouraging public awareness and educating Nevadans across the state on the tragic events of 1915.

Las Vegas is home to a fast-growing Armenian-American community, with several individuals contributing significantly to the economic growth of Southern Nevada; particularly casino and resort developer Kirk Kerkorian, legendary University of Nevada, Las Vegas basketball coach Jerry Tarkanian, as well as world-renowned tennis player Andre Agassi.