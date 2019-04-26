Funeral Service: Tania Petrossian

TANIA PETROSSIAN

Born on February 16, 1925, Armenia

It is with deep sorrow that we announce the passing of our beloved mother, grandmother and great-grandmother Tania Petrossian, who passed away on Friday, April 26, 2019.

For over 60 years, Tania was active member of the San Francisco Bay Area Armenian Community, including Armenian Relief Society, St. Gregory Armenian Apostolic Church, Nor Cal others.

Funeral Services will be held on Tuesday, April 30, 3 p.m. at St. Mary’s Armenian Apostolic Church, 500 S. Central Ave., Glendale.

She is survived by her:

Son, Vahik and Alice Petrossian

Daughter, Aida and Garo Mirigian

Son, Zarik and Jane Petrossian

Granddaughter, Melina and Carlo Manjikian and son, Evan

Grandson, Chris and Melody Petrossian and children, Christopher, Sebastian and Katherine

Grandson, Shant Petrossian

Granddaughter, Lara and Armen Titizian and children, Joey and Bella

Grandchildren, Raffi, Lara and Ani Petrossian

Sister, Alice and Aram Michigian

And all relatives, in-laws, and friends

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to ARS San Francisco Garin Chapter, San Francisco’s St. Gregory Armenian Apostolic Church or Armenian Educational Foundation

Memorial services will also be held on Saturday, May 11, 2019, 11:30 a.m. at St. Gregory Armenian Apostolic Church, 51 Commonwealth, San Francisco, CA 94118.