‘A Journey of Angels’ Staged at UWC Dilijan

DILIJAN, Armenia—UWC Dilijan students will be staging A Journey of Angels, a play dedicated to the victims of the Armenian Genocide.

The play, which will be performed in English, will premiere at UWC Dilijan School on April 26 and 27, at 7:30 p.m.

The directors of the play are UWCD Theatre and Drama teacher Jason Lasky, along with UWC Dilijan student Boghos Boghossian.

The play is performed by UWC Dilijan students and staff from all over the world.

“The majority of our cast and crew is not Armenian by birth, and I think that’s a powerful statement about how good theatre transcends socio-political and cultural boundaries,”-said Jason Lasky. “Working with students on this project is a joy because my hope is that they go home to their countries and work to ensure that past mistakes will not be repeated,” he added.

“Directing this theatrical piece has been a highly rewarding experience on many different levels. I believe that the sole act of recounting the events of such a tragic historical reality, does a great service to the attempts of bringing recognition to the Armenian Genocide, and the fact that we are doing it in the most peaceful and artistic of ways makes me really grateful to participate in the act of diminishing denial and forgetfulness from this case,” said UWCD student and director of the play, Boghos Boghossian.