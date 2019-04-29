New ARF Supreme Council of Armenia Elected

From April 26 to 28, the Armenian Revolutionary Federation convened its Supreme General Assembly, which reviewed and assessed the organization’s activities of the past year and made decisions about its upcoming course of action.
At the conclusion of the Assembly, a new Supreme Council was elected comprised of the following members:
Ishkhan Saghatelyan
Simon Simonyan
Artsvik Minasyan
Lilit Galstyan
Ashot Simonyan
Taron Tonoyan
Shaghik Maroukhian
Hakob Matilyan
Arthur Khachatryan
Mikael Manukyan
Armenuhi Kureghyan
The newly-elected body selected Saghatelyan to serve as its chairman.
