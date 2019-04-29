New ARF Supreme Council of Armenia Elected

From April 26 to 28, the Armenian Revolutionary Federation convened its Supreme General Assembly, which reviewed and assessed the organization’s activities of the past year and made decisions about its upcoming course of action.

At the conclusion of the Assembly, a new Supreme Council was elected comprised of the following members:

Ishkhan Saghatelyan

Simon Simonyan

Artsvik Minasyan

Lilit Galstyan

Ashot Simonyan

Taron Tonoyan

Shaghik Maroukhian

Hakob Matilyan

Arthur Khachatryan

Mikael Manukyan

Armenuhi Kureghyan

The newly-elected body selected Saghatelyan to serve as its chairman.