ARF Bureau Leaders Meet with Russia, France Ambassadors

YEREVAN—Armenian Revolutionary Federation Bureau leaders held meetings with the Russian and French ambassadors to Armenia to discuss relations with the respective countries and to exchange views of matters of concern to the party

On Monday, ARF Bureau Chairman Hagop Der-Khachadourian and Bureau president Armen Rustamyam met with France’s Ambassador to Armenia Jonathan Jonathan Lacôte, the ARF press office reported.

During the meeting a wide range of issues relating to the Armenia-France relations, Armenia-Diaspora relations, the resolution of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict, the increase of Armenia’s role in the International Organization of La Francophonie, as well as other issues of mutual interest were discussed.

On Friday, Der-Khachadourian and Rustamyan met with Russia’s Ambassador to Armenia Sergey Kopirkin and his advisor Aleksander Ananev.

Development of Russia-Armenia relations, as well as issues related to the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict resolution were on the agenda of the talks.