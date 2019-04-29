Pashinyan Upbeat about Ties with Russia After Meeting with Medvedev

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan expressed confidence that relations between Russia and Armenia will be elevated to new heights, despite, what he called pessimism from various political circles. He made the remarks Monday after meeting with Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev of Russia, who is visiting Armenian to take part in the Eurasian Economic Union intergovernmental council sessions.

“I think during the past year our relations developed according to the plan. Of course, this does not mean that there were no obstacles. I think now is a very important point in our relations and I am confident that contrary to the pessimistic views, we will be able to elevate our relations to a new level and I think that we have to transform the pessimists into optimists,” said Pashinyan, who was hosting Medvedev in the government’s residence.

Armenia has assumed the rotating chairmanship of EEU, prompting Pashinyan to reiterate Yerevan’s commitment to the advancement of the Russia-led economic collective, which recently approved measures to advance trade and cooperation between EEU and China.

Now Armenia is chairing the Eurasian Economic Union. The relations inside the Eurasian Economic Union are of great importance for us and we also attach great importance to our participation in the works of the Union.

We will do everything to make the Eurasian Economic Union and our involvement in it more effective, making the organization more attractive,” added Pashinyan.

Medvedev said that with Armenia’s chairmanship of the EEU, it was important to solve a number of issues on the Eurasian agenda.

The Russian prime minister also discussed the advancing relations between Moscow and Yerevan, pointing out the number of times he has met with Pashinyan while the latter was visiting Moscow. He also stressed the importance of having discussion in informal settings, saying more can be done in that milieu.

“I hope that your chairmanship over the Eurasian Economic Union will be totally successful and that our negotiations, as well as negotiations with our partners will foster the development of cooperation between our countries, particularly, given the fact that our countries are allies that have a unique history of relations and I hope a very good future,” said Medvedev who also discussed with Pashinyan Armenian-Russian trade-economic cooperation and integration within the framework of the Eurasian Economic Union.