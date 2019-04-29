Azerbaijan Fires Near Armenia’s Baghanis Village

Azerbaijani armed forces fired in on Armenian military positions near Baghanis, a village in the Tavush Province of Armenia on Monday, reported Artrsum Hovhannisyan, the spokesperson for Armenia’s Defense Ministry. There were no casualties.

Narek Sahakyan, the head of the Baghanis village said there were shootings in the directions of the pastures and farm land from 1 to 2 p.m. on Monday, emphasizing that shot were not directed at the village proper and there was no panic among the population.

Sahakyan recalled that last time Azerbaijani forces had shot at the village was on September 12, 2018.