‘Hrashq’ Kicks Off Sports Program for Armenian-American Special Needs Athletes

GLENDALE—The Homenetmen “Hrashq” chapter held its first official sports practice for Armenian-American athletes with special needs. The event took place on February 24, at the Pacific Community Center and Park in Glendale, California.

The games practiced included basketball, soccer, and track and field. Each practice was administered by trained volunteer coaches, headed by Aileen Amirayan, Adaptive Physical Education Teacher for the La Mirada School District.

Approximately 30 athletes of varying ages and abilities participated, matched on a one-on-one basis with 30 volunteer coaches comprised of Homenetmen members as well as members of the Armenian Youth Federation—Western United States San Fernando Valley “Sardarabad” chapter’s “Pyunik” program, which has organized bi-weekly basketball practices since 2014.

The facilities provide ample parking, state-of-the-art courts and fields, as well as easy access for all to participate in the practices. Following the first practice, athletes and their families enjoyed a pizza party to celebrate the start of the program.

For those interested in participating, volunteering or learning more, please email Homenetmen “Hrashq” organizing committee member Nanor Kabakian at nanor.kabakian@homenetmen.org.

Homenetmen Hrashq has organized a comedy night featuring Vahe Berberian to secure much needed funds to run the program.

The event will take place on May 10, at 8 p.m. at the Homenetmen Andonian Hall. Interested parties may contact the Homenetmen Western USA office (323)344-4300 or via email.