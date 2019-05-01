Alex and Ani Host Joint Fundraiser with Pyunic

WOODLAND HILLS, Calif.,—A week before Mother’s Day, Armenian Association for the Disabled “Pyunic” and Alex and Ani designs will be hosting a fundraiser. The event will take place on Friday, May 3, from 5 p.m. – 8 p.m. in the Topanga Plaza Mall at 6600 Topanga Canyon Blvd, Canoga Park, CA 91303.
Founded in 1989, Pyunic aims to integrate disabled individuals into society. The organization will receive 15% of all proceeds earned at Carolyn Rafaelian’s Alex and Ani jewelry store that evening.
The fundraiser gives Pyunic the opportunity to work with an Armenian owned, world-renowned jewelry store based in the U.S.
The event came to light through the efforts of an Alex and Ani store assistant manager, who is also the granddaughter of a Pyunic supporter.
Pyunic hopes to organize similar events between themselves and Alex and Ani in the near future.
For more information on the work of Pyunic please visit the website.
Discussion PolicyComments are welcomed and encouraged. Though you are fully responsible for the content you post, comments that include profanity, personal attacks or other inappropriate material will not be permitted. Asbarez reserves the right to block users who violate any of our posting standards and policies.