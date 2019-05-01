Alex and Ani Host Joint Fundraiser with Pyunic

WOODLAND HILLS, Calif.,—A week before Mother’s Day, Armenian Association for the Disabled “Pyunic” and Alex and Ani designs will be hosting a fundraiser. The event will take place on Friday, May 3, from 5 p.m. – 8 p.m. in the Topanga Plaza Mall at 6600 Topanga Canyon Blvd, Canoga Park, CA 91303.

Founded in 1989, Pyunic aims to integrate disabled individuals into society. The organization will receive 15% of all proceeds earned at Carolyn Rafaelian’s Alex and Ani jewelry store that evening.

The fundraiser gives Pyunic the opportunity to work with an Armenian owned, world-renowned jewelry store based in the U.S.

The event came to light through the efforts of an Alex and Ani store assistant manager, who is also the granddaughter of a Pyunic supporter.

Pyunic hopes to organize similar events between themselves and Alex and Ani in the near future.

For more information on the work of Pyunic please visit the website.