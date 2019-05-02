Montebello ARS Nairy Chapter Honored County Supervisors

MONTEBELLO—The Board of Supervisors of the County of Los Angeles declared April “Armenian History Month.” During the April 26 meeting, they presented scrolls to noteworthy Armenians in Los Angeles County:

1. The Honorable Suzanne Gazani Bruguera and the Honorable Frank Zerounian, members of the Armenian Bar Association, arranged by Supervisor Hahn

2. Berdj Karapetian, in recognition of “Armenian History Month,” arranged by Supervisor Barger

3. The Armenian Relief Society Nairy Chapter of Montebello, in recognition of their contributions to the Armenian Community, arranged by Supervisor Solis

The Nairy Chapter members in attendance included Seta Bagoian, Seta Gharibian, Heghine Harboyan, Sona Fundukian, Alice Keshishian, Olga Kirakossian and Takoush Simonia. They proudly represented their chapter during this time of recognition.

Nairy members were invited to the dais where Supervisor Solis presented a beautiful tricolor scroll and detailed highlights of the chapter’s 51 years of contributions to the community. She noted the Fashion Shows of the late 60’s, the display of historical items in the Montebello Public Library, the Cultural Evenings of art and music, 38 years of Armenian language classes through their Saturday School, and 21 years of serving pre-school children.

She then presented the scroll to Chapter President, Sona Fundukian. The scroll read as follows:

“In recognition of dedicated service to the affairs of the community and the civic pride demonstrated by numerous contributions for the benefit of all the residents of Los Angeles County.”

Sona Fundukian thanked the Board of Supervisors, especially Hilda L. Solis, for this honor and for her detailed history of ARS Nairy. She added that ARS believe strongly in the work they do and that the Nairy members present were all descendants of the survivors of the Armenian Genocide.