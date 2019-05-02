ARS Nairy’s Fashion with a Flair of Success

The exciting sounds of ole and castanets were enjoyed by the guests who attended “Flamenco with a Flair.” The evening was presented by the Armenian Relief Society Nairy Chapter of Montebello. Attendees were able to appreciate the passionate Angelita Concierto Flamenco show. Co-chairs Angela Savoian, Vivian Frederikson, and Valerie Solomente, along with chapter members gave attendees a total experience of Spain.

Angela Savoian welcomed and thanked everyone, giving special thanks to the Massis Guild and Red Hat members who also supported the event. Chapter President, Sonia Fundukian gave a short speech regarding the many projects that the chapter supports with the generosity of community members. She also introduced Assemblywoman Christina Garcia who thanked ARS Nairy for its service to the community.

The highlight of the afternoon was the flamenco show. The talented and exciting Angelita brought with her an authentic guitarist and singer, who complimented the six excellent dancers. She explained the nuances of the flamenco which added to the audience interest.

Ara Melkonian, a well-known Armenian dancer and choreographer, surprised many with his flamenco expertise and fire. Harut Baltayan was a sensation as well, with his expressive interpretation of flamenco. The crowd showed their appreciation throughout the entire show. The fact that the two of the six dancers were Armenian also pleased the crowd.

Greg Hosharian rounded out the entertainment with vocals and keyboard. Vendors filled the perimeter of the Armenian Center and the Spanish menu was served by Hrach and Ara Catering. Marie Peltekian handled the raffle prizes with confidence. Program booklets were prepared by Ani Dikranian.

The Flamenco with a Flair committee thanks supporters, donors and especially the ARF Dro, for without their participation and support this event would not have been successful.

The Armenian Relief Society is a world-wide non-profit organization that supports schools, and women’s health, culture and disaster relief. The ARS Nairy Chapter of Montebello was formed 51 years ago and supports many local projects including the Montebello Police Department Toy Drive, a Saturday School and a 5 Star State sponsored Preschool.