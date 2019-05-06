Sky Team Airline Alliance Partners with WCIT 2019

YEREVAN—Sky Team, an alliance of 19 leading airlines, has partnered with World Congress on Information Technology 2019, setting up exclusive discounts for thousands of visitors coming to Armenia for the October event. A special page for WCIT 2019 has been launched on Sky Team Airline Alliance official website and is open now for online reservations from anywhere in the world to Yerevan for the Congress.

“It’s already become clear that more people are interested in participating in the October event than anticipated. However we are confident that our guests won’t have any transportation issues as we have Sky Team, the largest airline alliance, as an official event partner,” said Katerina Danekina—WCIT 2019 Project Manager.

Sky Team Airline Alliance has 19 member airlines including Aeroflot, Air France, China Airways, Delta, Czech Airlines, KLM, Middle East Airways, Korean Air, Alitalia, and Tarom. Member airlines operate more than 14,500 flights a day, covering more than 1,350 destinations across 179 countries. Sky Team Alliance is offering up to 15 percent discount for business and economy class tickets with no additional online fees.

The World Congress on Information Technology was established by the World Information Technology and Services Alliance. WCIT 2019 will be held in Yerevan from October 6 – 9. The Congress is hosted by Armenia with the support, and under the high patronage, of the Government of the Republic of Armenia. Its main organizing body is the Union of Advanced Technology Enterprises.