Tufenkian Foundation to Celebrate Its 20th Anniversary

NEW YORK—The Tufenkian Foundation will celebrate its 20th Anniversary with a public event in New York City. The event will take place on Sunday, May 19 at the Tufenkian Artisan Carpets Showroom in Manhattan, starting at 3 p.m. Featuring special guest Serj Tankian, the occasion will focus on one of Armenia’s most pressing social, economic and environmental issues: responsible mining and the activism surrounding it.

The event, which is open to the public, will feature presentations by Serj Tankian, Tufenkian Foundation Founder and President James Tufenkian, as well as Varant Meguerditchian, Manager of the American University of Armenia’s Mining Legislation Reform Initiative.

Known for his accomplishments as lead singer for “System of a Down,” Serj Tankian has become increasingly vocal on a range of issues in Armenia, including the adverse effects of irresponsible mining.

“This is not simply a get-together to celebrate our 20 years of work in Armenia; it’s also an opportunity to renew our commitment to future generations by addressing environmental issues and underlining the importance of responsible mining in the country,” noted Executive Director Raffi Doudaklian. “We thank all of our friends who share our concerns, and are ready to work with all stakeholders who wish to improve the situation.”

Reception will include refreshments, hors d’oeuvres and live entertainment. Space is limited, so please RSVP by May 10 to make reservations. For more information please call (201) 221-1055, ext. 327, or visit the website.