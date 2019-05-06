Armenian-American General to Lead NATO’s Allied Air Command

U.S. Air Force General Jeffrey L. Harrigian assumed command of NATO’s Allied Air Command, U.S. Air Forces in Europe, and U.S. Air Forces Africa. The proceedings transpired during a ceremony at Ramstein Air Force Base on Wednesday, May 1.

General Harrigian assumed command from U.S. Air Force General Tod D. Wolters, who has been at the helm of Allied Air Command since August 2016. In a ceremony attended by senior military and civilian personnel representing NATO, the United States, Host Nation Germany and local communities, Supreme Allied Commander Europe, General Curtis M. Scaparrotti, conducted the handover of command.

Harrigian will be succeeding General Tod D. Wolters, who earlier this month was nominated to be the next NATO Supreme Allied Commander and commander of U.S. European Command, replacing U.S. Army General Curtis Scaparrotti.

Having graduated from the Colorado Springs, Colorado service academy in 1985, Harrigian is a fighter pilot and U.S. Air Force Academy alumnus. He is the descendant of a survivor of the Armenian Genocide.

Harrigian has more than 4,000 hours flying the F-22, F-15C and MQ-1 Predator. He’s flown combat missions in support of operations Just Cause—the U.S. invasion of Panama in 1989, Desert Storm, and Inherent Resolve.