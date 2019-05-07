Chamlian Students Take Part in California State Science Fair

It is with great honor that Chamlian Armenian School showcases the prodigious STEAM program and success of the 21st Century learning that is shaping our future leaders. Our students have greatly exceeded expectations when utilizing the multi-faceted resources readily available to them, evident from the results of the California State Science Fair.

The vigorous success of our Science Department, headed by Ms. Lida Gevorkian, has been recognized at the State-Level as our students participated in the final science fair of the academic year for students throughout the entire State of California ranging from 6th – 12th grades.

During this year in particular, almost 1,000 students participated from over 400 different schools in California. Over 800 projects were presented in an effort to earn recognition for their hard work and dedication. We are indubitably proud to announce that some of our Chamlian Tigers shined throughout the judging process and came home with great accomplishment.

Our winners are as follows:

Shant Koutnouyan, First Place: A Cheaper and More Beneficial Alter-native for Disposing of Used Engine Oil

Michael Baghdassarian, Fourth Place: What Isolated Substances in Manuka Honey Can Preserve Raw Unrefrigerated and Unpasteurized Milk from Spoiling?

Gary Shirikchian, Honorable Mention: Hydroponics, a Natural Hero!

Jake Grigorian, Honorable Mention: Which Robotic Apparatus Toggles a Flag the Most Effectively?

Keghon Kasparian & Vahan Kordian, Honorable Mention: Eggshells to Save Lives – Testing the rate of Combustion with Calcium Carbonate.

We applaud the time, effort, and dedication these students put in their science fair projects and we congratulate them on their well-deserved awards. Through their ambitious thirst to discover and create, our young scientists have taken their talents to the next level and accomplished their goals.

To be recognized at the California State Level amongst so many educational institutions is an honor and accomplishment we hold in high esteem and is an indication of a bright and successful future for our Chamlian Tigers.

When asked to comment, Principal Dr. Talin Kargodorian said, “We are immensely proud of the dedication and accomplishment that our eager, young innovators have displayed. We take pride not only in our students, who tirelessly worked, experimented, and reached their goals but also our dynamic Science Department, which under the leadership of Ms. Lida Gevorkian, has continued to blossom over the years.”

“To place in such rankings on a state-wide science fair is a wonderful success and accomplishment. I am excited to see what the future holds for our talented young scientists and am sure this is only the tip of the iceberg when it comes to the monumental and groundbreaking success they will no doubt pride us with in the future,” concluded Dr. Kargadorian.