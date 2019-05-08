ANCA-WR Accepting Summer Internship Applications

GLENDALE—The Armenian National Committee of America–Western Region is looking for young, energetic, and motivated individuals for its summer internship session.

The ANCA-WR Internship is an intensive 10-week program that prepares college students and recent college graduates for a professional work environment, while learning the intricacies of public policy and advocacy.

The deadline to submit applications is June 1. Interested individuals may apply online.

“The ANCA-WR is proud to contribute to the success of our youth by providing them with the necessary skills, knowledge, and contacts they need to begin their career paths. Our youth and leadership development programs like the ANCA-WR Internship program are designed to mentor and cultivate young leaders and prepare them for their success in their workforce,” remarked ANCA-WR Board Member Joseph Kaskanian.

The summer session of the internship program will run from June 17 to August 23. Applicants must be high school graduates, aged 18 years or older. Candidates must be able to devote at least 25 – 30 hours a week to the program. For more information about the 2019 summer session of the ANCA-WR Internship Program, send an e-mail or call 818.500.1918.

As a reminder, the ANCA-WR’s Walter and Laurel Karabian Fellowship deadline is May 15. To learn more about the fellowship and to apply, please visit the website.

Throughout the 10 weeks, interns will learn the workings of grassroots organizing, public policy, and other topics through weekly workshops and lectures featuring community leaders. Interns will be given assignments ranging from assisting organizational committees that implement policy to registering community members to vote through the ANCA-WR’s HyeVotes initiative. Interns with varying educational backgrounds and diverse professional aspirations ranging from political, educational, scientific, medical, and other fields will develop and hone leadership and advocacy skills which they will be able to utilize throughout their lives.

In addition to individual and joint projects, interns will participate in field visits and workshops featuring a variety of guest speakers including public officials, ANCA and community leaders. During these meetings, the interns engage in candid discussions with elected officials, and develop a deeper sense of understanding and appreciation for our political system. Interns will also have an externship as a part of their internship session to gain additional experience in their respective fields of study.

Established in summer 2006, the ANCA Western Region Internship Program is a selective part-time leadership program, which introduces college students, and recent college graduates to all aspects of the public affairs arena. The program provides an opportunity for student leaders and activists to gain an in-depth understanding of the American political system, Armenian American issues and advocacy efforts on the local, state, and federal levels.

The Armenian National Committee of America-Western Region is the largest and most influential nonpartisan Armenian American grassroots advocacy organization in the Western United States. Working in coordination with a network of offices, chapters, and supporters throughout the Western United States and affiliated organizations around the country, the ANCA-WR advances the concerns of the Armenian American community on a broad range of issues in pursuit of the Armenian Cause.