Funeral Notice: Vahan Mousheghian Igoyan

VAHAN MOUSHEGHIAN IGOYAN

Born on April 11, 1943, Aleppo, Syria

It is with great sorrow that we announce the passing of our beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend Vahan Mousheghian Igoyan, who passed away on Monday, May 6, 2019, after a long illness.

Funeral services will be held on Monday, May 13, 12 p.m. at Old North Church in Forest Lawn Hollywood Hills.

He is survived by his;

Wife, Karin Pettersen Igoyan

Daughter; Tamar Igoyan and John Chi

Daughter, Cecile Igoyan Bojarski and Roger Bojarski

Grandchildren, William and Julia

Sister, Magy Chorbajian

Brother-in- law Oystein Pettersen.

And the entire Chorbajian, Boyamian, Ikoyan, Dabbaghian, Haydostian, Libarian, Bardakjian, Tutunjian and Arslanian (Armenia), Khrigian (Canada), Krikorian and the Pettersen and Aspaas families (Norway), relatives and friends.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Gregory Armenian Apostolic Church, 2215 E. Colorado St., Pasadena, CA 91107.