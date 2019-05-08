Funeral Notice: Vahan Mousheghian Igoyan

VAHAN MOUSHEGHIAN IGOYAN
Born on April 11, 1943, Aleppo, Syria
It is with great sorrow that we announce the passing of our beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend Vahan Mousheghian Igoyan, who passed away on Monday, May 6, 2019, after a long illness.
Funeral services will be held on Monday, May 13, 12 p.m. at Old North Church in Forest Lawn Hollywood Hills.
He is survived by his;
Wife, Karin Pettersen Igoyan
Daughter; Tamar Igoyan and John Chi
Daughter, Cecile Igoyan Bojarski and Roger Bojarski
Grandchildren, William and Julia
Sister, Magy Chorbajian
Brother-in- law Oystein Pettersen.
And the entire Chorbajian, Boyamian, Ikoyan, Dabbaghian, Haydostian, Libarian, Bardakjian, Tutunjian and Arslanian (Armenia), Khrigian (Canada), Krikorian and the Pettersen and Aspaas families (Norway), relatives and friends.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Gregory Armenian Apostolic Church, 2215 E. Colorado St., Pasadena, CA 91107.
