Funeral Notice: Berjouhi (Betty) Papazian Nikulasdottir

BERJOUHI (BETTY) PAPAZIAN NIKULASDOTTIR

It is with deep sorrow that we announce the passing of our beloved sister, aunt and great-aunt Berjouhi (Betty) Papazian Nikulasdottir, which took place on Saturday May 3, 2019.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, May 11, 2019, 11:30 a.m. at St. Garabed Armenian Apostolic Church, 1614 N Alexandria Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90027. Interment will follow at Forest Lawn Hollywood Hills, 6300 Forest Lawn Dr., Los Angeles, CA 90068.

She is survived by her:

Sister, Emma Oshagan

Nephew, Ara and Anahid Oshagan and children, Sebouh, Adom, Shahan and Aren

Nephew, Hayg and Georgi-Ann Oshagan and children, Alidz and Ashod

And the entire Oshagan, Piranian and Boyadjian family and friends

A memorial luncheon will be held at Regency Event Venue (formerly Anoush), 401 W. Colorado St., Glendale, CA 91204

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to ARS Sepan Chapter Salpe Hatzbanian Saturday School, 211 W. Chestnut Ave. #201, Glendale, CA, 91204.