Funeral Notice: Berjouhi (Betty) Papazian Nikulasdottir

BERJOUHI (BETTY) PAPAZIAN NIKULASDOTTIR
It is with deep sorrow that we announce the passing of our beloved sister, aunt and great-aunt Berjouhi (Betty) Papazian Nikulasdottir, which took place on Saturday May 3, 2019.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, May 11, 2019, 11:30 a.m. at St. Garabed Armenian Apostolic Church, 1614 N Alexandria Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90027. Interment will follow at Forest Lawn Hollywood Hills, 6300 Forest Lawn Dr., Los Angeles, CA 90068.
She is survived by her:
Sister, Emma Oshagan
Nephew, Ara and Anahid Oshagan and children, Sebouh, Adom, Shahan and Aren
Nephew, Hayg and Georgi-Ann Oshagan and children, Alidz and Ashod
And the entire Oshagan, Piranian and Boyadjian family and friends
A memorial luncheon will be held at Regency Event Venue (formerly Anoush), 401 W. Colorado St., Glendale, CA 91204
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to ARS Sepan Chapter Salpe Hatzbanian Saturday School, 211 W. Chestnut Ave. #201, Glendale, CA, 91204.
