Funeral Notice: Manoug Kayayan

MANOUG KAYAYAN
Born on December 5, 1925, Alexandria Turkey
It is with deep sorrow that we announce the passing of our beloved husband, father, grandfather, and relative, who passed away on Monday May 6, 2019.
Funeral services will be held on Monday May 13, 10 a.m. at St. Gregory Armenian Catholic church, 1510 E. Mountain St., Glendale CA 91207. Interment will follow at Hollywood Hills Forest lawn, 6300 Forest Lawn Dr., Los Angeles.
He is survived by his:
Wife, Anoush Kayayan
Son, Krikor Kayayan
Daughter Vartouhie Kayayan
Son Kevork & Erlin Kayayan and children, Christine and Shant
Daughter Annie Kayayan
And the entire Akhian, Demirjian, Kizirian, Garabedian, Gulbash, Atashian, Melkonian, Derderian, Anoushian, Leist, Kantarci, Derderian families, relatives and friends
Following the funeral services, memorial luncheon will take place at Phoenicia restaurant, 343 N Central Ave. Glendale CA 91203.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to City of Hope, 1500 E. Duarte Rd. Duarte, CA 91010, or any Cancer institute.
