ANCA-PN Launches ‘PN Talks: Journey to Success’

GLENDALE –The Armenian National Committee of America’s Professional Network launched its new video series titled: “PN Talks: Journey to Success,” on May 8.

“PN Talks: Journey to Success” is a video series that highlights well-known Armenian professionals, their experiences, and their journeys to success. It traces their path to success and introduces them on a more personal level, their habits, their everyday routines, and their work ethic.

In the first video, ANCA PN presents the founder of “The Armenian Report,” Anna Kachikyan. Anna got her start in television as one of the original cast members of TMZ-on-TV, where she spent nearly a decade reporting on the latest in Hollywood gossip and news.

In late 2015, Anna left TMZ and started The Anna Report in an effort to expand her repertoire and journalistic contributions. Anna began “keeping up with Armenians,” in April of 2018 just as Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s revolution was sweeping Armenia.

The Velvet Revolution gave Anna a huge journalistic awakening. She quickly combined her social media and journalism skills to share with her thousands of followers the events taking place in her homeland. As a New Armenia began to form, thus The Armenian Report was born.

The Armenian Report seeks to give Armenians a daily dose of the biggest news in Armenian politics, culture, and randomness. Having been on screen and behind the camera in the entertainment industry for so many years, Anna shares current events from Armenia and inspiring stories about Armenians with her loyal viewers.

Along with the daily news stories on Instagram and Facebook Stories, The Armenian Report also offers live podcasts featuring interviews with interesting people from the Armenian community. The live podcast also introduces brands that are Armenian owned—this is an opportunity for Anna to encourage her peers to support Armenian businesses. Most importantly, The Armenian Report has a highly engaged audience, who add their thoughts to the big news items of the day.

Anna was born in Yerevan and raised in Los Angeles. She graduated high school one year before her graduating class and began her studies in journalism at CSUN. In her spare time Anna enjoys playing tennis and wine tasting.

