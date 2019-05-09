Circus Vargas—’The Big One is Back!’

LOS ANGELES—“The Big One is Back with The Greatest of Ease” presents acrobats, daredevils and flying trapeze! Join us in celebrating, Circus Vargas’ 50th anniversary extravaganza, an homage to the golden era of circus in America. The circus will be at the Westfield Promenade, at 6100 Topanga Canyon Blvd, Woodland Hills, California from April 25 – May 13, and in Downey at the Stonewood Center, at 251 Stonewood St, Downey, California from May 16 – 27.

All aboard our spectacular circus steam engine as we ride the railways back in time, to relive the nostalgia of yesteryear! Marvel at the sights and sounds emanating from the big top, just as audiences did decades ago!

The hypnotic call of the calliope, the sawdust, the sequins, the spangles!

Hurry, Hurry, Hurry! Witness the unusual, the astonishing, the unimaginable! Wonder at the daring and the beauty! Experience the phenomenal, the extraordinary!

Run away with the circus, for two unforgettable hours of nonstop action and adventure, as we transport you back through the ages of circus history and tradition! A magnificent, mega-hit production guaranteed to thrill and enchant children of all ages …only at Circus Vargas, where memories are made and cherished for a lifetime!

Circus Vargas presents “The Greatest of Ease,” circus as it should be seen…under the Big

Top!

Always fun for the entire family, Circus Vargas’ incredible new 2019 production highlights an amazing cast of world- renowned performers! Death- Defying Acrobats, Daredevils, Aerialists, Jugglers, Contortionists, Clowns, Motorcycles and much, much, more!

Arrive 30 minutes early for an entertaining, interactive pre-show celebration, where kids can create their own magic under the big top, learning circus skills such as juggling, balancing and more! Meet and mingle with the entire cast after each performance. Capture the fun by posing for pics or selfies with your favorite cast members, all part of an unforgettable Circus Vargas experience!

For Circus Vargas performance dates, times and to purchase tickets, visit the website, call 877-GOTFUN-1 (877-468-3861) or visit the box office at each location. Follow Circus Vargas on Facebook and Twitter for updates, discounts and behind the scenes video.

Performance Schedule:

Thursday, April 25 – Monday, May 13

Woodland Hills, Westfield Promenade

6100 Topanga Canyon Blvd, Woodland Hills, CA 91367

Thur 25-Apr 7:30 p.m.

Fri 26-Apr 7:30 p.m.

Sat 27-Apr 1:00 p.m., 4:00 p.m., 7:30 p.m.

Sun 28-Apr 12:30 p.m., 3:30 p.m., 6:30 p.m.

Mon 29-Apr 6:30 p.m.

Tues 30-Apr No Performance

Wed 1-May 7:00 p.m.

Thur 2-May 7:00 p.m.

Fri 3-May 4:30 p.m. 7:30 p.m.

Sat 4-May 1:00 p.m. 4:00 p.m. 7:30 p.m.

Sun 5-May 12:30 p.m. 3:30 p.m. 6:30 p.m.

Mon 6-May 6:30 p.m.

Tues 7-May No Performance

Wed 8-May 7:00 p.m.

Thur 9-May 7:00 p.m.

Fri 10-May 4:30 p.m., 7:30 p.m.

Sat 11-May 1:00 p.m., 4:00 p.m., 7:30 p.m.

Sun 12-May 12:30 p.m., 3:30 p.m., 6:30 p.m.

Mon 13-May 6:30 p.m.

Thursday, May 16 – Monday, May 27

Downey, Stonewood Center

251 Stonewood St, Downey, CA 90241

Thur 16-May 7:30 p.m.

Fri 17-May 4:30 p.m., 7:30 p.m.

Sat 18-May 1:00 p.m., 4:00 p.m., 7:30 p.m.

Sun 19-May 12:30 p.m., 3:30 p.m., 6:30 p.m.

Mon 20-May 6:30 p.m.

Tues 21-May No Performance

Wed 22-May 7:00 p.m.

Thur 23-May 7:00 p.m.

Fri 24-May 7:30 p.m.

Sat 25-May 1:00 p.m., 4:00 p.m., 7:30 p.m.

Sun 26-May 12:30 p.m., 3:30 p.m., 6:30 p.m.

Mon 27-May 6:30 p.m.

