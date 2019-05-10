Funeral Notice: Asdghig Mazmanian

ASDGHIG MAZMANIAN

Born on July 17, 1965, Beirut, Lebanon

It is with deep sorrow that we announce the passing of our beloved daughter, sister and relative Asdghig Mazmanian, which occurred Monday, May 6 2019, after a long illness.

Funeral Services will be held on Monday, May 13th 2019, 12:30 p.m. at Church of the Hills in Forest Lawn Hollywood Hills.

She is survived by her:

Parents, Vartivar and Vanda Mazmanian

Brother, Meher and Hourig Mazmanian and children, Shant and Anais

Brother, Hratch Mazmanian

Aunt and Cousin, Heghig Krjlian and Bared Krjilian and family

Uncle, Sarkis and Hayatt Najarian

Cousins, Raffi and Liam Najarian and family

Armen and Liz Najarian and family

Maral and Michael Cohen

Uncle, Dr. Tavit and Sossie Najarian

Cousins, Ohan and Erin Najarian and family

Talin and Eric Baroyan and family

Aunt, Hermine and Arpiar Janoyan

Cousins, Nora and Dr. Philip Balikian and family

Aram and Lusine Janoyan and family

Aunt, Ani Ajemian

Cousins, Sevag and Jackie Ajemian and family

Shoghag Ajemian

Houri Ajemian

In Laws, Hagop and Ossan Dakessian

Ara and Maral Dakessian and family

And the entire relatives and many friends

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to AGBU Young Professionals (YP) Los Angeles at 2495 East Mountain Street Pasadena, CA 91104.