Funeral Notice: Asdghig Mazmanian

ASDGHIG MAZMANIAN
Born on July 17, 1965, Beirut, Lebanon
It is with deep sorrow that we announce the passing of our beloved daughter, sister and relative Asdghig Mazmanian, which occurred Monday, May 6 2019, after a long illness.
Funeral Services will be held on Monday, May 13th 2019, 12:30 p.m. at Church of the Hills in Forest Lawn Hollywood Hills.
She is survived by her:
Parents, Vartivar and Vanda Mazmanian
Brother, Meher and Hourig Mazmanian and children, Shant and Anais
Brother, Hratch Mazmanian
Aunt and Cousin, Heghig Krjlian and Bared Krjilian and family
Uncle, Sarkis and Hayatt Najarian
Cousins, Raffi and Liam Najarian and family
Armen and Liz Najarian and family
Maral and Michael Cohen
Uncle, Dr. Tavit and Sossie Najarian
Cousins, Ohan and Erin Najarian and family
Talin and Eric Baroyan and family
Aunt, Hermine and Arpiar Janoyan
Cousins, Nora and Dr. Philip Balikian and family
Aram and Lusine Janoyan and family
Aunt, Ani Ajemian
Cousins, Sevag and Jackie Ajemian and family
Shoghag Ajemian
Houri Ajemian
In Laws, Hagop and Ossan Dakessian
Ara and Maral Dakessian and family
And the entire relatives and many friends
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to AGBU Young Professionals (YP) Los Angeles at 2495 East Mountain Street Pasadena, CA 91104.
