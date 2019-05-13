Mexico’s Michoacán State Congress Recognizes Genocide

The Congress of the Michoacán State of Mexico, on May 7 adopted a statement recognizing and condemning the 1915 Armenian Genocide.
The document was authored by the ruling Morena party lawmaker Cristina Portillo Ayala.
After the adoption of the statement the congress observed a moment of silence in memory of the victims of the Armenian Genocide. The ceremony was attended by Armenia’s Honorary Consul to Michoacán Hakob Sahakyan.
This is the first instance where a legislative body in Mexico is adopting a statement recognizing and condemning the Armenian Genocide.
