‘A Journey of Angels’ Performed at Armenia’s Consulate in L.A.

Scenes from the staging of "A Journey of Angels"

LOS ANGELES—Under the patronage of the Consulate General of Armenia, musical performance A Journey of Angels was presented at the Consulate General’s reception hall in Los Angeles on May 8. It was produced by an American creative team composed of book writer Brent Birman, composer and lyricist Kathi Chaplar, and director Kay Cole. The story is based on the novel “My Mother’s Voice,” by American-Armenian writer and filmmaker Kay Mouradian.

The book tells a story of horrors experienced by a 14-year-old Armenian girl during the Armenian Genocide. By telling one family’s story about the tragedy of the Armenian nation, the author emphasizes that the tragedies of the past such as the Armenian Genocide should never been forgotten for the sake of the future.

Consul General Armen Baibourtian highly commended the musical A Journey of Angels considering it to be very powerful and highlighting the role of culture in raising awareness about the Armenian Genocide among the American society at large.

“Flora’s story is a symbol of hope. A young girl’s struggle to know her story and to witness her survival is to find hope in the struggle against all oppression and intolerance,” said book-writer Brent Beerman. “Her story, however, is more than a historical marker; it chronicles the life and journey of one Armenian village, focusing on one family, chronicling the persistence of one girl’s dream in the face of unspeakable atrocities. If we are to overcome future despots, then we must never forget what has happened to Flora, and the Armenian people through the horror of the genocide.”

This musical performance still needs to be finalized and presented to the American audience in its full version. ANCA-WR Education Committee donated $1,200 to the young artists’ initiative to finalize the musical.

Mayor of Glendale Ara Najarian, Glendale City Council member Vartan Gharpetian, Glendale Unified School District Board Members Shant Sahakian, Armina Gharpetian, Nayiri Nahabedian, Glendale Unified School District Interim Superintendent Kelly King, ANCA WR Chair Nora Hovsepian, representatives of American cultural circles, and Armenian-American community representatives were present at the performance.