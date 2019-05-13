Evoke, Embrace, Evolve—Women’s Empowerment Event

BURBANK—HealWithin International, a nonprofit health organization announced its 7th 3E Event. The 3E is a day of cooperation, genuine connections, powerful self-reflection and empowerment for women. This year’s 3E will take place on Saturday June 1, at the Castaway at 1250 E. Harvard Road, Burbank, California 91501. The event will begin at 8:30 a.m. with check-in, followed by programs running from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

The day will be filled with thought-provoking discussions, esteemed speakers, guided visualization, soulful group activities, dancing, sound-healing, fire dance, unique vendors and much more. A healthy, delicious lunch is also included with the admission ticket. All proceeds from The 3E Event will go towards HWI programs in helping motherless children.

“Participants at the event will ultimately open their hearts to love and appreciate more, expand their minds to possibilities that exist, transform their lives and feel more elevated, uncover and move beyond what may be holding them back and recognize and honor their feminine power,” said Ms. Boubari, President of HWI as well as founder and host of The 3E Event.

Panel of speakers include, Dr. Carolyn Rowley (Founder & Executive Director of Cayenne Wellness Center & Children’s Foundation), Dr. Armina Gharpetian (GUSD Board Member), Christeil Gota (CEO & Practice Administrator at LACN and Hawaii Cancer Care) and Liza Boubari- CCHt (Founder of HealWithin—a healing center for mind-body therapy, Clinical Hypnotherapist / Stress Management consultant).

For more information about The 3E Event, visit the website.

For more information about HealWithin International, visit their website.