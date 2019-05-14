Musurlian Nominated for 3 L.A. Press Club Journalism Awards

Independent Journalist Peter Musurlian, of Globalist Films, just capped off his 20-year Los Angeles broadcasting career with three more nominations for L.A. Press Club SoCal Journalism Awards, for a total of 10 over the past six years.

Since 2002, Musurlian has also garnered two Los Angeles Area Emmys, nine Emmy nominations, and 24 RTNA Golden Mikes.

On May 14, Musurlian was nominated in the Feature Documentary category for, “Holocaust Soliloquy,” which chronicled the effort of Holocaust Survivor Peter Fischl to educate young people about bigotry. The 52-minute epic was shot exclusively by Musurlian over 18 years — in the U.S., Hungary, and Poland — and was also nominated for Best Videographer.

The documentary aired on Los Angeles PBS Station KLCS, and was shepherded through 90 percent of the process by then-KLCS General Manager, Sabrina Fair Thomas, from the film’s inception until her untimely death in October 2016.

The second documentary, “Armenian-Americans in Politics,” was nominated in an online category for reporting on minority issues. Musurlian teamed up with Roupen Berberian and Maggie Goshin, to produce the film for a March 2018 academic conference, which celebrated 400 years of Armenians in America.

In the documentary, Musurlian interviews, Los Angeles City Councilmember Paul Krekorian, California State Assemblymembers Adrin Nazarian and Anthony Portintino, Glendale City Clerk Ardy Kassakhian, Congressman David Valadao, ANCA Board Chair Nora Hovsepian, Armenian Assembly Executive Director Bryan Ardouny, and political consultants Elen Asatryan and the legendary Ken Khachigian.

Watch the documentaries.

“It’s a cliche, but it really is an honor to be nominated,” Musurlian said, who recently moved to Washington.

“Since I’m up against HBO, KCET, PBS SoCal, and KNBC, I will not get my hopes up too high. But it’s gratifying enough to see what I view as such important work — on the Holocaust and on political involvement — right alongside the best journalism in Los Angeles.”

A full list of nominees is available at: www.lapressclub.org. Winners will be announced at an awards ceremony on June 30 at the Millennium Biltmore Hotel in Los Angeles.