A Cultural Performance for May 28th to be Presented at the Prelacy

LA CRESCENTA, Calif.,—The Educational Committee of the Armenian Apostolic Church of Crescenta Valley will host “A Cultural Performance for May 28th Independence Day by Armenian Youth.” Vahan and Anoush Chamlian School students will be participating in the event. The presentation will begin at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, May 23 at the Prelacy “Dikran and Zarouhie Der Ghazarian” Hall, at 6250 Honolulu Ave, La Crescenta, California 91214.

The students will be performing recreations of various historic moments linked to Armenia’s Independence on May 28, 1998. The performances will include appropriate recitals and group songs.

We invite our parishioners and the greater community to attend the presentation. The event is free of charge to the public.

Below is the YouTube video on “Armenians in the Late Ottoman Empire and Modern Turkey” in cooperation with ARF “Zavarian” Gomideh presented by Ara Sarafian at the Crescenta Valley Armenian Apostolic Church on Sunday 3/17/19.