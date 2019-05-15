‘Armenia Fundamentally Favors Artsakh’s Participation in Karabakh Talks’

The Republic of Armenia is “fundamentally” in favor of Artsakh being included as a party in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict resolution negotiations, Armenia’s Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan told reporters in Brussels in response to his Azerbaijani counterpart’s earlier assertion that Baku was “fundamentally” opposed to Stepanakert’s return to the talks.

“I repeat this because we have touched upon this issue [Artsakh’s inclusion in talks] on numerous occasions. This is practical matter, because if Artsakh is not allowed to take ownership of this process, the efficiency of the talks will be seriously damaged. Our approach is very practical, very reasonable,” said Mnatsakanyan.

Mnatsakanyan said that he had a brief conversation with Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov during events marking the 10th anniversary of the European Union’s Eastern Partnership Initiative, adding that such discussions were par for the course.

Mnatsakanyan also touched on an upcoming meeting with Mammadyarov, saying that Washington was being discussed as a possible venue for the talks. However, he could not confirm it without an official statement by the host country.

“Let’s be patient a little longer. As you know we are waiting for certain clarifications for the next meeting. The host country must signal feasibility and convenience, in order for us to agree,” said Mnatsakanyan. “Principally we don’t have any problems. It is expected that the location for the next meeting will be Washington. But it would be wrong to say anything because getting ahead of the host country is not appropriate, I suppose.”