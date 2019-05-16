Easter Service for Armenian Inmates

CASTAIC, Calif.,—By the blessing of Prelate Archbishop Moushegh Mardirossian, Rev. Boghos Baltayan and Chaplain Rafi Garabedian visited Pitchess Detention Center in Castaic, California. There, they conducted a special Easter service for the Armenian inmates comprised of Divine Liturgy and the blessing of water.

During the service, Chaplain Rafi conveyed the blessings and greetings of His Eminence and spoke to the inmates about the importance of repentance. Fr. Boghos delivered his sermon on the Easter message of love and hope and invited the young men to live their lives with the love of Christ, with humility, and with strong faith.

The inmates received Holy Communion, enjoyed a special reception, and received prayer books on behalf of the Prelate. At the conclusion of the visit, they expressed their gratitude for the spiritually uplifting day.