Easter Service for Armenian Inmates

CASTAIC, Calif.,—By the blessing of Prelate Archbishop Moushegh Mardirossian, Rev. Boghos Baltayan and Chaplain Rafi Garabedian visited Pitchess Detention Center in Castaic, California. There, they conducted a special Easter service for the Armenian inmates comprised of Divine Liturgy and the blessing of water.
During the service, Chaplain Rafi conveyed the blessings and greetings of His Eminence and spoke to the inmates about the importance of repentance. Fr. Boghos delivered his sermon on the Easter message of love and hope and invited the young men to live their lives with the love of Christ, with humility, and with strong faith.
The inmates received Holy Communion, enjoyed a special reception, and received prayer books on behalf of the Prelate. At the conclusion of the visit, they expressed their gratitude for the spiritually uplifting day.
Discussion PolicyComments are welcomed and encouraged. Though you are fully responsible for the content you post, comments that include profanity, personal attacks or other inappropriate material will not be permitted. Asbarez reserves the right to block users who violate any of our posting standards and policies.