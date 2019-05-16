ServiceTitan Named One of Inc. Magazine’s Best Workplaces for 2019

LOS ANGELES—ServiceTitan, the world’s leading all-in-one software for home service businesses, has been named one of Inc. magazine’s Best Workplaces for 2019.

Hitting newsstands May 28 in the June 2019 issue, and as part of a prominent Inc.com feature, the list is the result of a wide-ranging and comprehensive measurement of private American companies that have created exceptional workplaces through vibrant cultures, deep employee engagement, and stellar benefits.

“We take pride in the mission, vision, values and culture we’ve developed at ServiceTitan, because those pillars are the foundation on which we have built our success as a company,” said Ara Mahdessian, co-founder and CEO of ServiceTitan. “Our compensation, benefits and commitment to learning and development are exceptional, and our goal is to make every Titan better, smarter and faster in all the areas they are passionate about. That’s what drives us to constantly evaluate and improve the tools and support system we offer them.”

Each nominated company took part in an employee survey, conducted by Omaha’s Quantum Workplace, on topics including trust, management effectiveness, perks, and confidence in the future. Inc. gathered, analyzed, and audited the data, then ranked all the employers using a composite score of survey results.

The strongest engagement scores came from companies that prioritize the most human elements of work. These companies are leading the way in employee recognition, performance management, and diversity. It’s a different playbook from a decade ago, when too many firms used the same template: free food, open work environments, and artifacts of “fun.”

“We want to be known as a place where people can reach their highest potential and earn recognition for their achievements, and perhaps, more simply, be the best place our Titans ever work.” Mahdessian said. “We have to invest in our team in order for them to reach their own goals and also make a meaningful impact with our customers. Part of that investment is making authentic connections with our team members. Something we’re excited about this year is curating unique experiences as part of our rewards culture to reflect the company’s appreciation for our team members’ hard work and the impact they make when delivering the extraordinary.”

About ServiceTitan:

ServiceTitan is a software company built to accelerate the $400B home service sector. ServiceTitan’s end-to-end software suite includes CRM, intelligent dispatch, custom reporting, marketing automation, a mobile solution for field techs, and accounting integrations with Sage Intacct and QuickBooks.

ServiceTitan raised the largest venture round of a SaaS company in the history of Southern California ($165 million Series D) led by Index Ventures, with participation from Dragoneer and T. Rowe Price and existing investors Battery Ventures, Bessemer Venture Partners and ICONIQ Capital. ServiceTitan brings a fully operational modern SaaS infrastructure to an industry traditionally underserved by software, making direct and positive impact on the lives of thousands of entrepreneurs and their extended teams. For more information about ServiceTitan, visit their website.